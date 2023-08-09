The First Photograph of a Supermassive Black Hole

In May 2022, astronomers captured the first-ever photograph of a supermassive black hole located in the Milky Way. The black hole, known as Sagittarius A*, is four million times more massive than the Sun and resides at the center of our galaxy.

The image was obtained using the Event Horizon Telescope, a collaboration between observatories worldwide that combines data to create an ultra-high-resolution image. The telescope specializes in capturing the “shadows” of supermassive black holes.

Instead of blocking light, a black hole creates a shadow by bending space around it so severely that any light passing near it, such as the glow of matter swirling in its accretion disk, is distorted and redirected. Some of the light is pulled into the black hole, leaving a gap in the center, which appears as a black hole to an observer.

The event horizon, from which the telescope derives its name, is the spherical boundary marking the point of no return. Anything that crosses this boundary is inevitably drawn towards the center of the black hole. At the event horizon, the escape velocity, which is the speed required to escape the black hole’s gravity, matches the speed of light. According to Einstein’s theory of relativity, nothing can surpass the speed of light, thus nothing can escape a black hole.

The photograph of Sagittarius A* not only confirmed the existence of supermassive black holes but also demonstrated the inescapability of relativity’s rules.

Sagittarius A* not only consumes passing light beams but also gobbles up nearby gas, dust, and superheated plasma. Occasionally, supermassive black holes devour entire stars, resulting in bursts of x-ray radiation when the stars are torn apart by strong tidal forces.

Despite their menacing portrayal, black holes of any size are harmless to those who exercise caution and avoid approaching them. The influence of gravity varies with distance, as per Einstein’s theory of general relativity. Gravity is an infinite force, causing space to be curved around massive objects and altering the motion of objects and light.

The curvature near the singularity at the core of a black hole is so extreme that it becomes impossible to move away from it within the event horizon. Extreme tidal forces near the event horizon can destroy anything that comes too close. However, outside this danger zone, the space surrounding a black hole appears identical to the space around an ordinary star or large mass.

Hence, if our Sun were to collapse into a black hole, the Earth would continue to orbit it without any noticeable effects. The gravitational impact of the supermassive black hole at the center of the Milky Way on our Solar System is not threatening and is relatively unimportant for our orbit around the Galactic Center. The clump of stars, gas, and dust in the center of the galaxy outweighs it significantly.

However, in approximately four billion years, the Milky Way will collide with the Andromeda Galaxy, potentially causing the supermassive black holes at their centers to merge. The outcome for our local group of stars is uncertain, but it presents an opportunity for a captivating view from afar.