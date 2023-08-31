The Fascination with the Moon’s South Pole

India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission has recently begun exploring the Moon’s South Pole, providing new insights into this enigmatic region. What makes it so fascinating to countries like the US, China, and Russia? The South Pole is an unexplored area where no human-made object has landed before. India’s mission, which successfully made a soft-landing about 600km from the lunar south pole, is just the beginning of a rush of activity in this part of the moon.

The Moon’s South Pole is attractive to scientists and space agencies because of its mysteries and potential resources. The recent findings from Chandrayaan-3’s Pragyaan rover indicate a sharp drop in temperature beneath the lunar surface, as well as the presence of various elements and compounds in the soil.

Scientists believe that the Moon’s shallow axis of rotation and the resulting craters at the poles that never see sunlight have led to the accumulation of ice, potentially including water, on the surface and mixed into the soil. Water availability is significant for future space missions and scientific exploration.

Previous experiments, such as a NASA mission in 2009, have shown evidence of water ice in craters at the Moon’s South Pole. This has spurred a renewed interest in exploring the region, with future missions planning to investigate permanently shadowed regions (PSRs) where ice may have been stored for billions of years. These PSRs, also known as “craters of eternal darkness,” could hold valuable insights into the Moon’s history and resources.

Missions like NASA’s Viper and Intuitive Machines’ Micro-Nova hopper are set to explore these PSRs, potentially providing further evidence of water ice and other discoveries. The Moon’s South Pole is a unique and promising location for future scientific endeavors and space exploration.

Sources:

– Source article (No URL provided)