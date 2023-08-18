Male Zebra Longwings Lack Color Vision Gene Present in Females

Longwing butterflies, known for their graceful flight through the forests and jungles of the Americas, possess intriguing secrets. Among these secrets is a genetic difference in color vision between males and females. A recent study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences reveals that female zebra longwings can see colors that are invisible to males due to a gene located on their sex chromosome. Understanding how this gene arrived in females may provide insights into the evolution of sex differences.

Researchers, including Adriana Briscoe from the University of California, Irvine, explored the vision capabilities of zebra longwings by examining their genome for a well-known color vision gene called UVRh1. Surprisingly, the gene was absent in the males but present in the females. Further investigation using genomic data confirmed the location of UVRh1 on the butterfly’s sex chromosome. It was found that sex chromosomes in butterflies are unstable, often losing or gaining genes. Therefore, the presence of a gene for color vision on the sex chromosome is unusual.

Other butterfly species exhibit differences in color vision between males and females, presumably related to mating behavior. However, the mechanism behind these differences involves the regulation of genes rather than their location on the sex chromosome. The zebra longwing presents a unique case where the UVRh1 gene deviates from the typical pattern.

The researchers speculate about the evolutionary history of UVRh1. Did it originally exist on the sex chromosome or migrate there from other chromosomes shared by the zebra longwing? Did it then undergo editing to be absent in males, who may have found the maintenance of complex color vision burdensome? Understanding the history of UVRh1 in zebra longwings poses broader questions about the evolution of contrasting traits in males and females.

Further research on other longwing species, such as the Aoede longwing found in the Amazon Basin, may provide additional insights. If these species also exhibit more advanced color vision in females, it would support the hypothesis that UVRh1 indeed originated on the sex chromosome.

This study highlights the growing body of research investigating sex differences in butterflies. Previously, such differences were overlooked, but scientists are now beginning to uncover intriguing variations within longwing species. Evolution may have introduced other interesting distinctions yet to be discovered.