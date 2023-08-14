The Phenomenon of Adoption in Animals

Adoption is not only seen in humans but also in various animal species. While humans may adopt for reasons such as fertility struggles or providing a home for children in need, animals adopt offspring for their own evolutionary advantage. Research shows that caring for unrelated, parentless infants can provide valuable caregiving experience and increase the survival chances of future young for the foster parent.

Adoption can occur within the same species or, in rare cases, even between different species. For example, a study on mountain gorillas found that orphans over the age of 2 form relationships with other group members, especially dominant males. These dominant males protect the young gorillas from rival males and increase their own reproductive success by demonstrating their caregiving abilities. Females in the group may not directly benefit from raising motherless juveniles, but it does not come at a great energetic cost because older infants can forage by themselves.

In primates, adoption is also common and can bridge social groups. A study on bonobos observed two females adopting infants from a separate group, possibly to increase their social status or form future alliances. Female bonobos, like humans, may feel empathy and a fascination with infants. However, this baby obsession can sometimes lead to negative consequences, such as kidnappings and death if the infant is caught in a commotion.

Some species may adopt others’ babies to invoke future favors or social support. However, not all cases have happy endings. There have been instances where kidnapped infants did not survive due to starvation or dehydration, highlighting the risks involved in adoption.

Adoption is not limited to land-dwelling animals, as researchers studying orcas have observed similar behaviors. Female orcas, especially those who have not had calves yet, are baby-obsessed. In recent years, there have been sightings of orcas apparently adopting baby pilot whales. However, the motivations behind these adoptions and the impact on orcas’ reproductive success are still a mystery.

Overall, the phenomenon of adoption in animals highlights their capacity for empathy and the potential benefits it can bring to the adoptive individuals and their social groups. Further research is needed to better understand the intricacies of adoption in different species and its evolutionary significance.