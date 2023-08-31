SpaceX Improves Fairing Recovery Process with ‘SpaceX Algorithm’

SpaceX has made significant progress in its pursuit of reusable rockets, with successful landings of its Falcon 9 first stage. However, the company is also focused on recovering other components, such as the payload fairing, which protects satellites during atmospheric transit. The fairing is a complex and expensive component, costing about $6 million to produce both halves.

In the past, SpaceX attempted to catch the fairings with a net before they hit the ocean to prevent damage from seawater. However, the success rate of this method was low due to challenging weather conditions in the Atlantic Ocean. The engineers realized that catching the fairings might not be the right problem to solve. Instead, they developed a new approach by challenging the requirements and optimizing the recovery process.

Through the application of the “SpaceX Algorithm,” which involves making requirements less rigid and deleting unnecessary process steps, SpaceX found a simpler solution. They discovered that fairings float well and can be retrieved from the ocean using a standard recovery vessel and crane. By moving sensitive parts higher in the fairing, the electronics can withstand some water exposure without damage.

This optimized recovery process has drastically increased the success rate of fairing recovery, from less than 50 percent to 99 percent. The fairings can now be quickly refurbished and reused, further reducing the cost and time involved in manufacturing rockets.

The SpaceX Algorithm consists of five steps: challenging requirements, deleting unnecessary steps, optimizing, accelerating, and automating. By following this algorithm, SpaceX continuously improves its technology and solves problems more efficiently.

