Why Can’t We Smell Ourselves?

If you’ve ever wondered why it’s difficult to gauge your own body odor, you’re not alone. While humans may not have the same olfactory abilities as dogs or pigs, we are actually quite proficient at smelling. Our noses possess around 400 different smell receptors, capable of detecting 10 types of odors and over a trillion scents. Smell was one of the first senses humans evolved, making us better at detecting certain aromatic compounds than even dogs.

However, despite our ability to detect our own scents, we become desensitized to our specific odor over time. This is known as odor fatigue and can occur with any smell we routinely encounter, such as our body odor, perfume, or the scent of our home. The reason for this desensitization is not yet fully understood, but it can be reset by smelling areas with fewer sweat glands, like the elbow or forearm.

In certain situations, our ability to detect our own smell heightens. For instance, if we consume garlic or experience a stressful day, we are more likely to notice the odor in our sweat and saliva. Our scent is also linked to our health, with various illnesses manifesting through distinct smells. Rotten fruit-like breath can be related to untreated diabetes, while typhoid can make sweat smell like freshly baked bread. Some individuals claim to have detected Parkinson’s disease through changes in their partner’s scent prior to diagnosis.

Our scent is not only tied to our physical well-being but also our social relationships. A 1995 study revealed that women had strong preferences for the body odor of men whose major histocompatibility complex (MHC) genes differed from their own. This genetic dissimilarity could potentially lead to offspring with increased immunity to a wider range of diseases. On the other hand, people tend to prefer friends who smell similar to them, as it indicates a shared living environment.

While smell is an important sense that influences various aspects of our lives, it hasn’t received the same level of attention as other senses. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has sparked renewed interest in smell, as many individuals experienced a loss of smell following infection. The reasons behind this phenomenon are still unclear, but it highlights the significance of scent in our lives and the need for continued research in this area.

