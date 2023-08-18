Russia Launches Moon-Landing Spacecraft Amid Global Competition

Russia has successfully launched its first moon-landing spacecraft in nearly five decades. This launch comes at a time when major powers, including the United States, China, and India, are engaged in a race to explore the moon’s resources.

The moon is approximately 384,400 kilometers away from Earth and is believed to have formed when a large object collided with our planet around 4.5 billion years ago. It is a place of extremes, with temperatures ranging from 127 degrees Celsius in full sun to minus 173 degrees Celsius in darkness. The moon’s exosphere offers no protection against solar radiation.

In 2008, the Indian mission Chandrayaan-1 made the first discovery of water on the moon. Hydroxyl molecules were detected across the lunar surface, with the highest concentration found at the poles. Water is essential for human life and can also serve as a source of hydrogen and oxygen, which are crucial elements for rocket fuel.

Another potential resource on the moon is Helium-3, a rare form of helium that exists in abundance there. NASA estimates there could be up to a million tons of Helium-3 on the moon. Helium-3 has the potential to be used as nuclear energy in fusion reactors, without producing hazardous waste.

Rare earth metals, such as candium, yttrium, and the 15 lanthanides, are also believed to be present on the moon. These metals are used in various advanced technologies, including smartphones and computers.

Mining on the moon poses challenges, including the need for infrastructure and the involvement of robots due to the harsh lunar conditions. The legal framework surrounding moon mining is currently unclear, with questions regarding ownership and governance. While the United Nations Outer Space Treaty states that no nation can claim rule over the moon, it is uncertain whether private businesses can assert ownership.

The UN’s Moon Agreement prohibits any entity or state from claiming ownership over parts of the moon. However, this agreement has not been approved by major space powers. The United States introduced the Artemis Accords in 2020 to establish “safety zones” on the moon, but Russia and China have not joined this agreement.

As major powers continue their missions to the moon, the exploration of its resources remains a topic of global interest. The moon holds the potential for valuable discoveries and advancements in various fields, making it a focal point for scientific exploration and potential future human presence.