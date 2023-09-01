North Dakota Set to Become Hub for Rewilding Extinct Species

North Dakota is positioning itself to become a key player in the revival of long-extinct species, such as the woolly mammoth and dodo bird. Colossal Biosciences, a Texas-based company focused on rewilding extinct species, is planning to establish a presence in North Dakota due to its favorable business environment, emerging biotechnology sector, and suitable habitat for species like the woolly mammoth.

The North Dakota Development Fund has made a $3 million equity investment in Colossal Biosciences, further cementing the state’s commitment to this innovative approach to conservation. Ben Lamm, CEO of Colossal Biosciences, highlighted North Dakota’s northern latitude and chilly climate as major factors in the company’s decision. The state’s ample grassland and favorable weather make it an ideal location for rewilding projects.

Colossal Biosciences’ long-term goal is to reintroduce extinct species to their native habitats in a process known as rewilding. By making North Dakota part of their framework of states involved in rewilding efforts, the company hopes to leverage the state’s natural resources and expertise in conservation to restore and preserve these lost species.

Of particular interest to Colossal Biosciences is the recent discovery of a woolly mammoth tusk and bones at a lignite mine in North Dakota. These fossils are currently undergoing restoration and preservation work at the paleontology laboratory in the North Dakota Heritage Center. This find highlights the potential for further discoveries and rewilding opportunities in the state.

Overall, North Dakota’s commitment to creating a business-friendly environment, combined with its natural resources and climate, positions it as a key contributor to the rewilding of extinct species. This exciting development opens up new possibilities for ecological restoration and conservation efforts in the state.

