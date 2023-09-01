CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Science

North Dakota Set to Become Hub for Rewilding Extinct Species

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 1, 2023
North Dakota Set to Become Hub for Rewilding Extinct Species

North Dakota is positioning itself to become a key player in the revival of long-extinct species, such as the woolly mammoth and dodo bird. Colossal Biosciences, a Texas-based company focused on rewilding extinct species, is planning to establish a presence in North Dakota due to its favorable business environment, emerging biotechnology sector, and suitable habitat for species like the woolly mammoth.

The North Dakota Development Fund has made a $3 million equity investment in Colossal Biosciences, further cementing the state’s commitment to this innovative approach to conservation. Ben Lamm, CEO of Colossal Biosciences, highlighted North Dakota’s northern latitude and chilly climate as major factors in the company’s decision. The state’s ample grassland and favorable weather make it an ideal location for rewilding projects.

Colossal Biosciences’ long-term goal is to reintroduce extinct species to their native habitats in a process known as rewilding. By making North Dakota part of their framework of states involved in rewilding efforts, the company hopes to leverage the state’s natural resources and expertise in conservation to restore and preserve these lost species.

Of particular interest to Colossal Biosciences is the recent discovery of a woolly mammoth tusk and bones at a lignite mine in North Dakota. These fossils are currently undergoing restoration and preservation work at the paleontology laboratory in the North Dakota Heritage Center. This find highlights the potential for further discoveries and rewilding opportunities in the state.

Overall, North Dakota’s commitment to creating a business-friendly environment, combined with its natural resources and climate, positions it as a key contributor to the rewilding of extinct species. This exciting development opens up new possibilities for ecological restoration and conservation efforts in the state.

Sources:

– The Forum
– North Dakota Department of Commerce

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

Science

New Crater on the Moon Likely Result of Russia’s Luna 25 Mission

Sep 1, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

India’s Chandrayaan-3 Mission Discovers New Lunar Findings

Sep 1, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

New Advancements in Artificial Intelligence

Sep 1, 2023 Gabriel Botha

You missed

Science

New Crater on the Moon Likely Result of Russia’s Luna 25 Mission

Sep 1, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Technology

Apple Rumored to Release iPhone 15 Ultra with Better Specifications

Sep 1, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

Google Increases Nest Aware Subscription Prices

Sep 1, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

Newly Named Human Ancestor Species: Homo bodoensis

Sep 1, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments