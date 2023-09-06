Stunning Room-Temperature Superconductor Claim Retracted

A physicist at the University of Rochester in New York, Ranga Dias, made a stunning announcement at the American Physical Society meeting in Las Vegas, Nevada. Dias claimed to have created a material called lutetium mixed with nitrogen and hydrogen, or LuNH, that was a superconductor at room temperature. Superconductors are materials that can conduct electricity with zero resistance, meaning no energy is lost as heat. However, they typically only work at extremely low temperatures and require expensive cooling methods. Dias’ claim of a superconducting material that didn’t need cooling would be revolutionary for various applications.

The claim of room-temperature superconductivity at 21 °C was notable because it required relatively modest pressures compared to previous attempts. Dias stated that the hydride he created only needed 1 GPa of pressure, which is still impractical for real-world applications but represented a significant advance. However, skepticism arose due to questions about Dias’ methods and concerns about his track record. He had a previous paper retracted in 2020 and faced accusations of fraud and plagiarism. Other research teams have tried and failed to replicate Dias’ results, further casting doubt on his claims.

The concept of high-temperature superconductors is not new, as researchers have been studying the properties of hydrides under extreme pressure for years. Hydrides are expected to become metallic and exhibit superconductivity at high pressures. The key lies in the ability of the hydrides’ hydrogen atoms to vibrate quickly and create strongly bound electron pairs, allowing them to withstand higher temperatures. However, creating metallic hydrides requires immense pressures that currently cannot be achieved outside of the laboratory.

In 2004, physicist Neil Ashcroft proposed that alloys made from hydrogen and a heavier element might become metallic at lower pressures. This idea paved the way for researchers like Dias to explore the potential of lower-pressure superconductors. While Dias’ claims were initially sensational, they faced scrutiny due to doubts about his results and past misconduct. It is crucial for scientific claims to be replicable and supported by sound evidence before they can be widely accepted.

Sources: Nature (source article)