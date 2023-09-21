NASA’s OSIRIS-REx Probe Set to Deliver Asteroid Samples to Earth

Scientists eagerly await the arrival of asteroid samples that will be delivered to Earth by NASA’s OSIRIS-REx probe on September 24th. The probe is expected to release a capsule containing approximately 8.8 ounces (250 grams) of material collected from the asteroid Bennu. The capsule is set to land in the desert of northern Utah at 10:54 a.m. EDT.

Upon arrival in Utah, a recovery team will dismantle the capsule and prepare the canister containing the Bennu material for transport. This process will take approximately one day. The sample will then be loaded onto a plane and flown to NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston. From there, it will be transported to a newly constructed curation facility managed by NASA’s Astromaterials Research and Exploration Science (ARES) division. ARES is home to an extensive collection of extraterrestrial materials that includes lunar rocks, solar wind particles, meteorites, cosmic dust, and comet samples.

Over the next two years, NASA’s OSIRIS-REx science team, consisting of more than 200 researchers from 35 institutions worldwide, will study the sample and conduct analyses to achieve the mission’s research goals. These goals include further understanding the early days of the solar system and investigating the role of carbon-rich asteroids like Bennu in delivering the building blocks of life to Earth.

While NASA will retain 70% of the Bennu sample for future studies, the Canadian Space Agency will receive 4% in exchange for contributing OSIRIS-REx’s laser altimeter instrument. Additionally, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) will receive 0.5% through a partnership with NASA, as part of their collaboration with JAXA’s Hayabusa2 asteroid sample-return mission.

The sample return from Hayabusa2, which brought back 0.2 ounces (5 g) of material from the asteroid Ryugu, was shared with NASA, with NASA receiving 10% of the sample. However, given the larger amount of material collected by OSIRIS-REx, JAXA’s allocation from Bennu is expected to be larger than NASA’s Ryugu sample.

Similar to the approach taken with moon material brought back by Apollo astronauts, NASA plans to preserve the remaining 70% of the Bennu sample at Johnson Space Center for future scientific study. Some of the sample is expected to be made available to museums, allowing the public to examine these extraterrestrial materials up close.

Source: NASA Press Kit