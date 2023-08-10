Perseid Meteor Shower to Illuminate the Skies

Stargazers are in for a treat this weekend as the annual Perseid meteor shower reaches its peak. The best time for viewing this stunning spectacle is the night of Saturday, August 12 into the early hours of Sunday, August 13. However, the pre-dawn mornings of August 11, 12, and 13 will also provide great opportunities to witness shooting stars. This information comes from the astronomy website EarthSky.

This year, the Perseids will be particularly impressive as they align with a new moon, creating optimal conditions for dark skies. Skywatchers have reported seeing up to 90 Perseid meteors per hour or more under such dark conditions.

To make the most of this summer event, it’s important to choose a viewing location with minimal light pollution. Avoid cities, downtown areas, parking lots, and other brightly lit areas. Research ahead of time to find a safe and secluded spot, such as one of Michigan’s dark sky parks or preserves.

While meteors can start appearing as early as 10 p.m., the best time to observe the Perseids is between midnight and dawn. The peak activity usually occurs in the hour before dawn. It may require staying up all night or setting an alarm to wake up before sunrise.

To optimize your viewing experience, lie back with your feet pointing towards the northeast, as that is where the meteors will seem to originate. Look straight up and allow your eyes to adjust to the darkness. Avoid using your cell phone during this time, as it can disrupt your night vision. It generally takes about half an hour or more for human eyes to fully adjust and perceive fainter meteors.

For more tips on skywatching, visit solarsystem.nasa.gov/skywatching/whats-up. Enjoy the Perseid meteor shower and keep an eye out for other natural wonders in the Michigan sky, such as the Northern Lights.