Perseid Meteor Shower Set to Peak This Weekend

Avid astronomers and casual summer stargazers are in for a treat with the upcoming Perseid meteor shower, one of the best astronomical events of the year. This year, conditions look particularly good with clear or mostly clear skies forecasted over Oregon during the meteor shower’s peak nights on August 12 and 13.

To witness the meteors, all you need to do is find the darkest skies possible. Rural areas are generally ideal, but some of Oregon’s best dark sky locations, such as Steens Mountain and the John Day Fossil Beds, will offer the best chances of seeing the estimated 50 to 75 meteors per hour.

For those in the Portland area, Rooster Rock State Park will be hosting a star party in collaboration with the Rose City Astronomers and Oregon Museum of Science and Industry. The event will take place at sunset on August 12, and astronomers will be present with telescopes and information about the meteor shower. Admission is free, but there is a $5 per vehicle fee at the park.

Other state parks are also organizing star parties for the Perseids. Prineville Reservoir in central Oregon, the state’s first official Dark Sky Park, will host astronomers on August 12 and 13. Activities during the event include a laser constellation tour, solar telescope event, and a Jr. Ranger program. Dexter Reservoir near Eugene will hold a Perseid watch party on the night of August 12, with advance registration recommended.

In Bend, the Sunriver Nature Center & Observatory will be hosting its regular In-Depth Observatory Nighttime Visit from 9 to 11 pm. Participants will have the opportunity to view the stars through powerful telescopes, and tickets are priced at $35 per person.

If you can’t make it to any organized events, simply head out after dark and look up to the constellation Perseus, found in the northern part of the sky. Get comfortable, gaze at the stars, and you’ll soon be treated to a meteor shower show.