The Debate Over Integrated Information Theory: Is It Pseudoscience?

An open letter published by a group of 124 consciousness scientists and philosophers has sparked controversy within the field. The letter attacks integrated information theory (IIT), a leading theory of consciousness, as “pseudoscience.” The debate surrounding IIT emerged after the results of an experimental contest between IIT and rival theory global workspace theory were inconclusive. The media coverage of these results spurred the publication of the open letter.

IIT, proposed by Italian neuroscientist Giulio Tononi, suggests that consciousness is determined by the level of “integrated information” within a system. Critics argue that the theory has received more attention than it deserves and raise concerns about its potential implications, such as its impact on clinical practice and ethical issues surrounding AI, stem cell research, animal testing, and abortion.

However, supporters of IIT argue that it is indeed a leading theory of consciousness, backed by scientific research and recognized within the scientific community. A survey conducted among consciousness scientists found that almost 50% considered IIT to be a promising theory. Furthermore, IIT has been featured in keynote debates and scientific reviews.

The charge of “pseudoscience” against IIT is based on the argument that the theory is not empirically testable and was not meaningfully tested in the head-to-head contest. While it is true that testing the core tenets of any theory of consciousness is challenging, the theory’s ability to generate testable predictions qualifies it as a scientific approach. The accusation of pseudoscience is seen by many as an attempt to discredit and silence IIT, undermining both the theory and the scientific process itself.

Overall, the debate over integrated information theory highlights the complexities and challenges of studying consciousness. While the open letter and critical voices exist, IIT maintains significant support within the scientific community, and its validity as a scientific theory remains a point of contention.

