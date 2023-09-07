Understanding Starlink Satellites and the Mysterious Satellite Train in the Night Sky

In recent nights, a string of lights in the night sky has been sparking curiosity and confusion. Many mistake these lights for unidentified flying objects (UFOs), but they are, in fact, the Starlink satellites launched by SpaceX. If you’ve been wondering what exactly these satellites are, here’s everything you need to know.

Starlink is a satellite network developed by Elon Musk’s SpaceX. It consists of a constellation of more than 2,000 satellites orbiting Earth at an altitude of about 340 miles. The goal of Starlink is to provide high-speed broadband internet access worldwide, especially in areas with limited connectivity. Unlike traditional satellite internet services that rely on a few geostationary satellites, Starlink’s vast network covers the entire globe.

These satellites have played a crucial role in connecting people during times of crisis. For instance, during the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Musk sent equipment to provide satellite-based internet service when other internet access was cut off. They were also used in Tonga after a volcanic eruption and tsunami damaged undersea cables, leaving the country without its primary internet connection for weeks.

To catch a glimpse of the satellite train in the night sky, look for them shortly after a launch from Cape Canaveral. The satellites are easiest to spot shortly after deployment when they appear like a series of moving stars. Over time, they disperse and become more challenging to see as they reach their operating altitude.

It’s worth noting that the Starlink satellites do not have their own lights. They reflect sunlight, causing frustration for astrophotographers looking to capture images of stars. This satellite constellation, along with others launched by companies like Amazon, has led to what astronomers refer to as “satellite pollution.” The abundance of orbiting objects makes it harder for astronomers to observe space.

So, the next time you see a string of lights making its way across the night sky, you can now marvel at the impressive network of Starlink satellites that are connecting the world.

