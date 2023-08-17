Intense Solar Storms Disrupt Communication and Satellite Navigation Systems

Intense solar storms and eruptions have caused disruptions in radio communication and satellite navigation systems across the western hemisphere in the past week. These solar eruptions, classified as level X, unleashed a sudden burst of radiation from sunspots on the sun’s surface.

When the radiation reaches Earth’s ionosphere, disturbances in satellite communication occur, affecting signals transmitted to navigation satellites. The powerful eruptions, accompanied by weaker ones, may also lead to a Corona Mass Ejection (CME), a forceful release of charged particles from the sun’s corona. CMEs can cause changes in Earth’s magnetic field and, in extreme cases, disrupt communication with satellites and spacecraft, interfere with their operations, and even result in power outages on Earth.

Fortunately, Earth narrowly avoided a mass ejection this week, but solar activity is expected to intensify in the coming months. Next year is anticipated to be a peak period in the sun’s activity, which occurs in 11-year cycles.

The sun’s turbulent activity, including geomagnetic storms induced by CMEs, creates the phenomenon of auroras – mesmerizing displays of lights in the sky caused by charged particles interacting with the atmosphere. Strong storms can produce auroras even in areas relatively far from the poles.

In other space news, Russia recently launched the Luna-25 spacecraft, marking its first attempt to land a spacecraft on the moon since 1976. This mission comes after 47 years since the Luna-24 spacecraft successfully returned moon dust to Earth. Russia’s aim is to be the first to land a spacecraft near the lunar south pole, competing against India’s Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft, which is scheduled to land on August 23.

Both countries, along with other nations and private companies, are targeting the lunar south pole due to scientific research indicating the presence of frozen water deposits in the area. These deposits could be a valuable resource for sustaining human presence on the moon, providing water for consumption and oxygen production. Water components, such as oxygen and hydrogen, can also be used as rocket fuel for spacecraft departing from the lunar surface.

Meanwhile, NASA may change the nature of the Artemis 3 mission, the first manned landing on the moon since 1972, if there are significant delays in key program elements. Concerns have been raised about delays in the development of SpaceX’s Starship spacecraft, chosen as the lunar lander. This could potentially push back the targeted launch date of late 2025 to 2026.