During the late 1980s, NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) was focused on developing the first wheeled robot to explore the surface of Mars. The firmware that would control the rover became a significant aspect of this development due to the long signal delays between Earth and Mars. Two teams at JPL worked on this task, each pursuing a different level of autonomy for the rover.

One team, led by Ron Garrett, aimed to create a rover with high-level instructions that the firmware, based on the LISP programming language, would interpret to navigate and operate. The other team opted for a more limited autonomy approach, where a human driver would plan the rover’s route explicitly, awaiting new instructions.

Ultimately, the Sojourner Mars rover adopted the less autonomous approach with simpler C-based firmware. The decision was made due to the system requirements for running LISP, the uncertainties and complexities of the autonomous approach, and the need for firmware testing and validation. Sojourner’s autonomy was mostly limited to a home return function in case communication with the lander was lost, which restricted its range and operations during its 85-day extended mission.

Despite this, Ron Garrett highlights the advantage of using LISP in later Mars rover missions. LISP allowed for the interpretation of instructions without explicit programming, making it easier to debug the system. While later rovers implemented more autonomy, the choice of programming language remained C.

Ron Garrett shared his insights and experiences, showcasing the progress made in Mars rover missions. The accompanying image portrays Ron Garrett in front of the Robbie prototype, with other members of the team visible in the background.

(Note: The formatting and removal of extraneous information has been done as per your instructions. Please let me know if you need any further modifications.)