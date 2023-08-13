An Annular Solar Eclipse to be Visible in the Western Hemisphere this Fall

An annular solar eclipse is predicted to be visible in the Western Hemisphere this fall, according to NASA. The eclipse will be visible across North America, Central America, and South America, including parts of the United States and Mexico. The event is scheduled to occur on Saturday, October 14.

A solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes in front of the sun, covering its light. On the other hand, a lunar eclipse happens when the Earth blocks the sun’s light from hitting the moon, resulting in a reddish hue on the moon during the night. The visibility of a solar eclipse is influenced by the distance between the moon and the Earth. When the moon is closer to Earth, it can fully block the sun, resulting in a total solar eclipse. However, when the moon is at its farthest point, it does not completely cover the sun, creating an annular solar eclipse. During an annular eclipse, the outer edges of the sun remain uncovered, forming a “ring of fire” effect as seen from Earth.

An annular solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes between the sun and the Earth while being at its farthest point from Earth. Due to the moon’s smaller size compared to the sun, it does not completely cover the star during this event. This is why it is called the “ring of fire.”

The next annular solar eclipse will take place on October 14, and it will be visible in the Austin area. The total duration of the eclipse will vary depending on the viewer’s location within the eclipse’s path. For instance, San Antonio, within the direct path of optimal viewing, will have a viewing time of around 3 to 4.5 minutes, while Austin, just northeast of the path, will have a shorter viewing time of less than 3 minutes. The best time for eclipse viewing in the Austin area will be between 11:50 a.m. and 11:55 a.m.

When observing the eclipse, it is essential to take proper precautions to avoid eye damage. NASA recommends using specialized eye protection designed for solar viewing, as regular sunglasses are not safe for looking directly at the sun. Eclipse glasses that are certified with the “ISO” (International Organization for Standardization) icon on the frame can be purchased from various retail chains.

For those without eclipse glasses, a pinhole projector can be created to safely view the eclipse. This can be done using materials such as a cereal box or any box, aluminum foil, tape, and a pin or paper clip.

The upcoming annular solar eclipse on October 14, 2024, will be followed by another total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024, which will travel from Texas to Maine. The next annular eclipse will take place on October 2, 2024, but it will only be visible in South America or Antarctica. The following annular eclipse visible in the United States will occur on June 21, 2039, according to NASA.