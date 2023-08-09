An Overview of the Annular Solar Eclipse Visible in the Western Hemisphere

An annular solar eclipse is predicted to be visible across the Western Hemisphere this fall, including parts of North America, Central America, and South America. This will be the first eclipse since April and will occur when the moon passes between the sun and the Earth while at its farthest point from Earth. Due to the moon appearing smaller than the sun, it does not completely cover the star, resulting in a “ring of fire” effect in the sky.

The eclipse will go through different phases, beginning with the partial eclipse phase where the moon starts to move in front of the sun, gradually blocking more and more sunlight. This is followed by the annularity phase, where the moon fully passes in front of the sun, leaving a “ring” of sunlight visible behind it. The duration of annularity will depend on the viewer’s location, ranging from 1 to 5 minutes.

During the eclipse, the sky will grow dimmer, though not as dark as during a total solar eclipse. Some animals may exhibit behavior similar to dusk, and the air may feel cooler. After the annularity phase, a partial eclipse phase will once again occur before the eclipse ends.

The annular solar eclipse is set to take place on Saturday, October 14. It will begin in Oregon around 9:13 a.m. PT and end in Texas around 12:03 p.m. CT. It will then move across Mexico, Central America, and finally South America before ending at sunset in the Atlantic Ocean.

The eclipse will first be visible in the U.S. near Eugene, Oregon, before making its way across the country, passing through states such as Nevada, Utah, New Mexico, Texas, California, Idaho, Colorado, and Arizona. After that, it will be visible in parts of Mexico, Belize, Honduras, Panama, Colombia, and off the coast of Natal, Brazil in the Atlantic Ocean.

It is important to remember that directly looking at the sun during an annular solar eclipse is not safe, as the sun is not completely blocked. NASA advises using solar viewing glasses or a certified handheld solar viewer that complies with safety standards. If these are not available, indirect viewing methods like a pinhole projector can be used. It is also important to not use eclipse glasses or handheld viewers while using cameras, binoculars, or telescopes, as they require different types of solar filters.