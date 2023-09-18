CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Science

When Were the First Exocontinents?

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 18, 2023
A new study conducted by Jane Greaves, an astronomy professor at Cardiff University, aims to determine when the first continents formed in the universe. The presence of continents and plate tectonics is important for the development and sustainability of life on Earth. Plate tectonics help moderate the planet’s temperature and allow for the venting of heat from the core. While plate tectonics may not be necessary for life to begin, they are likely necessary for the persistence and evolution of complex life forms.

Greaves’ research focuses on identifying habitable worlds by tracing the presence of plate tectonics. Her study suggests that the production of heat in a planet’s core is indicative of active plate tectonics. This heat is generated by radioactive isotopes such as Uranium, Thorium, and Potassium, which are formed in neutron stars and supernova explosions.

By analyzing data on stellar abundances and ages, Greaves found that the appearance of continents on Earth aligns with the median value. She determined that the first continents appeared approximately 2 billion years before Earth’s on thin disk stars, while thick disk stars produced rocky planets with continents that appeared even earlier, around 4 to 5 billion years before Earth’s.

Additionally, Greaves discovered a correlation between the presence of continents and the Fe/H ratio in stars, with continents appearing earlier in stars with lower metallicity. This finding suggests that planets with sub-solar metallicity may be promising targets in the search for habitable exoplanets with continents.

The study highlights the importance of continents and plate tectonics for the development and sustainability of complex life forms. Further research in this area may provide valuable insights into the habitability of exoplanets.

