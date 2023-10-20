Chandrayaan-3: A Successful Mission with Momentary Hiccups

Chandrayaan-3, the Indian lunar mission, has been hailed as a success despite encountering some minor setbacks. Two days after the landing of the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover on the Moon, an instrument on board the rover experienced a momentary blackout. Santosh Vadawale, the principal investigator of the Alpha Particle X-Ray Spectrometer (APXS), explained that the blackout was caused by a late addition of a safety feature, which inadvertently switched off the command of the APXS. However, the fault was swiftly rectified and the instrument successfully conducted in-situ analysis of the Moon’s soil and rocks.

Contrary to reports claiming that the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover were expected to wake up during the second lunar day, Vadawale clarified that they were never designed to do so. Addressing a session at the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), Vadawale emphasized that the mission was indeed a complete success. He further stated that the Chandrayaan-3 payloads have provided excellent scientific data, with the APXS yielding fantastic information that is currently being analyzed in detail.

The Chandrayaan-3 mission has undoubtedly marked a significant milestone in India’s space exploration endeavors. The glitches encountered during the mission’s operation are typical during such complex missions and do not overshadow its achievements. The successful functioning of the APXS and the valuable scientific data gathered from the Moon’s surface contribute to advancing our understanding of lunar geology and pave the way for future lunar missions.

Sources:

– Santosh Vadawale, principal investigator of the Alpha Particle X-Ray Spectrometer (APXS)

– Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR)