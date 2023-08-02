A Cold Front Brings Cooler Air and Dry Conditions

Yesterday, a cold front moved through, bringing cooler air to our region. High temperatures on Monday reached the 70s in the northeast, accompanied by plenty of sunshine. As the day progressed, puffy cumulus clouds formed due to the heat, leading to a few sprinkles and showers in northern New England. However, most areas remained dry and comfortable, with low humidity levels.

Overnight, temperatures dropped once again, with lows in the 40s and 50s. The dry air persisted, resulting in a clear sky forecast for Tuesday night. In Boston, the moonrise is expected at 8:36 p.m., and this moon is commonly referred to as the “Sturgeon” or “Corn” moon. Additionally, there will be another full moon on August 30th, known as a blue moon.

For those interested in space events, a rocket launch is scheduled for Tuesday night. The Antares rocket launch will take place at 8:31 p.m. in Wallops, Virginia. Residents of southwestern Connecticut can expect to see the launch around 8:33 p.m., while those in most parts of Massachusetts should be able to view it 150 to 180 seconds after launch.

The pleasant weather continues on Wednesday and Thursday, with temperatures remaining in the 70s to around 80. However, towards the end of Thursday, humidity levels will gradually rise, potentially leading to isolated showers. By Friday, the humidity will become more noticeable as dewpoints increase to the 60s. Showers and thunderstorms are likely throughout the day as a system moves through.

There is a possibility of lingering showers on Saturday, as an area of low pressure may remain close to our region. However, by Sunday and Monday, we can expect drier conditions with temperatures around 80 degrees. The following week, temperatures briefly rise to the mid-80s midweek, but no significant heatwave is expected.