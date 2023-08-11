Perseid Meteor Shower to Reach Peak This Weekend

The Perseid meteor shower is set to reach its peak this weekend, according to the American Meteor Society. During the window of August 12 and 13, the waning crescent moon will only be 10% illuminated, which means that any moonlight will not drown out the fainter stars. The moon will also not rise until almost 4am ET, providing a good opportunity to view the meteor shower without interference.

The Perseids will be most visible to viewers in the Northern Hemisphere, a few hours before dawn. There is the potential to see over 50 meteors per hour streak across the sky. The Zenith Hourly Rate (ZHR) for this shower is 100, which means that even without ideal circumstances, you will likely see one every couple of minutes or so if you can get to dark skies away from city lights.

The Perseid meteor shower gets its name from its origins near the constellation of Perseus. The meteors are fragments of a large comet called Swift-Tuttle, which orbits the sun once every 133 years. When Earth’s path intersects with the comet’s debris field, the annual shower occurs. The shower began on July 14 and will continue until September 1, although not as many meteors will be visible after the peak.

For the best viewing experience, it is recommended to watch the skies from an area without light pollution and to check the local forecast for possible cloudy skies. The Old Farmer’s Almanac advises that less light around when observing the meteor shower increases the chances of seeing fainter meteors.

Other major meteor showers to watch out for later this year include the Orionids on October 21-21, Southern Taurids on November 4-5, Northern Taurids on November 11-12, Leonids on November 17-18, Geminids on December 13-14, and Ursids on December 21-22.

In addition to the Perseid meteor shower, the end of the meteor shower coincides with the meteorological start of the fall season in the Northern Hemisphere. Meteorological fall begins on September 1 and lasts for exactly 90 days until November 30. This differs from the astrological start of fall, known as the autumn equinox, which will take place on September 23. During the equinox, the sun passes directly over Earth’s equator, leading to shorter days and cooler weather.

Lastly, an annular solar eclipse will be visible from the Western Hemisphere on October 14. The eclipse will cross North, Central, and South America. During this event, the moon will pass between the sun and Earth at its farthest distance from the planet, creating a “ring of fire” around the moon. It is important to note that looking directly at the sun during an annular eclipse is unsafe without specialized eyewear.