The Largest Planets in the Universe: How Big Can They Get?

Since the discovery of exoplanets, astronomers have found that planets in the Milky Way and possibly the wider universe come in various sizes. Before 1992, Jupiter was the largest known planet, with a width 11 times larger than Earth. However, the biggest planet we know of has far surpassed Jupiter’s size.

There are two measurements used to determine the size of a planet: its width and its mass. The largest exoplanets have a radius roughly twice the radius of Jupiter. These massive planets orbit very close to their host star. It is important to note that the width and mass of a planet are linked, but there isn’t always a direct correlation.

Some low-mass gas giants can expand to larger sizes than heavier exoplanets due to variations in density. For example, HAT-P-67 b, a gas giant about twice the radius of Jupiter, is currently among the largest planets known in terms of width. However, it only has about a third of Jupiter’s mass.

WASP-17 b and KELT-9 b are also approximately twice as wide as Jupiter. On the other hand, rocky planets, also known as super-Earths, rarely reach the massive sizes of these gas giants. The largest rocky planets have radii around twice the size of Earth, while Wasp-17 b has a radius equivalent to 22 times that of Earth.

The most massive planets are around 13 times the mass of Jupiter. Examples include HD 39091 b, located 60 light-years from Earth, and a gas giant with a mass around 12.3 times that of Jupiter. Scientists do not anticipate discovering planets much larger than these super-Jupiters because they would be classified as brown dwarfs.

Brown dwarfs, often referred to as “failed stars,” are heavier than super-Jupiters but do not have enough mass for ordinary hydrogen fusion. The dividing line between brown dwarfs and planets is defined at an upper limit of 14 times the mass of Jupiter. Planets should not exist beyond this limit.

The most massive brown dwarf discovered, SDSS J0104+1535, located 750 light-years from Earth, is 90 times more massive than Jupiter. However, its radius is smaller than that of Jupiter.

In conclusion, the largest known planets are the super-Jupiters, reaching sizes far greater than our solar system’s gas giant. Planets exceeding this size become brown dwarfs, and the most massive brown dwarfs discovered are smaller than the largest known planet.