Have a Seat at the Puzzle: Lisa Senzel and Jeff Chen Made Room

Lisa Senzel, a pathologist at Stony Brook Medicine, and Jeff Chen, a writer in Seattle, have collaborated on a crossword puzzle for the New York Times. Senzel, an avid crossword solver since 1994, came up with the idea for the puzzle, while Chen designed the grid and guided her through the fill.

The theme of the puzzle is visually represented in the grid. There are seven examples of the theme set, each requiring three entries: two Downs connected by an Across answer. The Across entries blend into the regular fill until you decipher what to do with the two Down entries, one of which contains the theme clue. The puzzle has mirror symmetry and a revealer entry at 105-Across.

Each item in the theme set begins with an italicized clue that seems nonsensical on its own. However, when you examine the Down entries connected to these clues, the theme becomes clear. The solution to the puzzle is revealed by following the path created by these entries.

The puzzle also features a visual element. The shape formed by the long Across terms resembles a three-sided rectangle, and the puzzle’s title, “What’s Hanging?” refers to the two Down entries that dangle from either end of the longer Across entry. The revealer at 105-Across further confirms that these shapes represent something: a drop-leaf table.

Additionally, the grid forms an upside-down T shape, with the crossbar right above the letters L-E-A-F-T in DROP LEAF TABLE. This grid art depicts the base of a table and a table top with leaf extensions.

Throughout the puzzle, there are some tricky clues that require careful parsing. For example, the clue “Lets handle” at 20-Across can be interpreted as “Leaves to.” Another example is “Word with bird or retirement” at 107-Down, where the answer, EARLY, precedes “bird” and “retirement.”

Senzel and Chen worked together to create a unique and challenging crossword puzzle that showcases their creativity. Senzel’s passion for solving puzzles and Chen’s expertise as a constructor and puzzle collaborator shine through in this Sunday debut.