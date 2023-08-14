New Study Shows Mother’s Diet Can Impact Offspring’s Brain

A recent study conducted on animal pregnancy suggests that a mother’s diet can have long-term effects on her offspring’s metabolism. The research, conducted on female silkworms (Caenorhabditis elegans) at Monash University in Australia, observed that certain types of food consumed by the mother silkworms provided extra brain protection to their children and grandchildren.

The study focused on the concept of ‘epigenetic’ changes, which are alterations in gene expression that are not caused by changes in the DNA sequence itself. The researchers found that when roundworm larvae were fed a molecule called ursolic acid, commonly found in apples and herbs, their offspring showed a higher resistance to neural communication breakdown.

Ursolic acid was found to activate a gene that produces a specific type of fat called sphingosine-1-phosphate, which prevents the weakening of neurons in the brain. The researchers also discovered that the fat traveled from the intestines of the mother worm to the eggs in her uterus, leading to increased levels of the specific fat in the offspring.

Significant metabolic changes were observed in the worm offspring, which persisted throughout development and for an additional generation. This indicates that a mother’s diet can not only affect her offspring’s brain but also potentially subsequent generations.

Although the study was conducted on worms and not humans, the researchers believe that their findings provide valuable insights into how epigenetic changes can occur across different species. Additionally, previous studies in humans have shown that nutritional deficiencies during pregnancy can lead to low birth weight and increase the risk of metabolic issues in offspring.

Further research is needed to determine if these findings extend to viviparous animals, such as mammals, that give birth to live young. Nevertheless, this study supports the importance of a healthy diet during pregnancy for optimal brain development and overall health.

The study was published in Nature Cell Biology and has sparked interest in understanding the connection between maternal and offspring metabolism in various animal species.