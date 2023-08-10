Best Places to Spot the Perseid Meteor Shower in Washington

To catch the Perseid meteor shower, stargazers in the Puget Sound area will need to venture outside the city to find a dark enough spot. The meteor shower is expected to reach its peak on Aug. 12 and Aug. 13 but will remain visible through late August.

The Perseid meteor shower is caused by leftover comet particles from broken asteroids. As comets orbit the sun, they leave dusty trails in their wake. When Earth passes through these debris trails, the particles collide with our atmosphere and disintegrate, creating the meteor shower. The Perseids specifically originate from comet 109P/Swift-Tuttle, which takes over 133 years to complete its orbit around the sun. These meteors are known for leaving long trails of light and color behind as they burn up in the atmosphere.

For those hoping to spot the Perseids, the best viewing time is during the late-night hours. While they may first become visible around 10 p.m., the peak viewing time is typically between 1 to 2 a.m.

To find the optimal stargazing spots in Seattle, check out The Best Spots for Stargazing in Seattle by Space Tourism Guide, which includes locations such as Alki Beach and Constellation Park. However, be aware that light pollution in the city can hinder visibility.

Alternatively, consider visiting Snoqualmie Point Park, where the Seattle Astronomical Society (SAS) is hosting a free “Star Gaze” event authorized by the city of Snoqualmie Parks and Recreation Department. Experienced SAS astronomers will have telescopes and binoculars available for the public. The Hurricane Ridge Night Sky Telescope Program at Olympic National Park is another great option. They will be hosting stargazing events from Aug. 12-18, starting at 10:15 p.m. No reservations are required, but visitors will need to pay the park entrance fee.

For an island getaway, head to Mount Constitution on Orcas Island. This picturesque location, listed by the Washington Trails Association, offers excellent stargazing opportunities.

Whether you choose to stay near Seattle or venture further out, find a dark spot away from city lights to maximize your chances of witnessing the dazzling Perseid meteor shower.