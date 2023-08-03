Implicit Expectations of Students and the Need for Clarity

As teachers, we often have certain expectations of our students that we might assume are obvious. However, Adam Patterson, a PhD student in philosophy at Syracuse University, believes that making these expectations explicit can greatly improve teaching and student-teacher relationships.

Patterson’s goal is to identify and address the traditional sources of tension between students and teachers. By improving communication and clarifying expectations, he hopes to prevent students from feeling discouraged and frustrated when they are unsure of what is expected of them.

In order to achieve this, Patterson plans to create a handout that outlines “the implicit student do’s-and-don’ts,” which will be distributed to all students regardless of their specific class. This handout aims to highlight the expectations that are often left unstated and provide students with a clearer understanding of what is expected of them.

One example that Patterson brings up is the assumption that students will ask for extensions if they need them. However, many students are not aware that they can actually request an extension. Even if they do know about this option, they may be unsure if their situation qualifies as an extenuating circumstance. This lack of clarity often leads to students not seeking the help they need.

Patterson also mentions other assumptions that teachers make but are not always explicitly communicated to students. For instance, assuming that students know how to maintain a professional tone in their email communications, or expecting them to be familiar with different citation styles. Additionally, students may not be aware of the various university services available to them, such as copy-editing and research assistance.

It is important for educators to make these assumptions and expectations clear to their students. By doing so, teachers can alleviate unnecessary confusion and ensure that students have the necessary resources and support to succeed academically.

Overall, Patterson’s initiative is a step towards fostering better communication between students and teachers, creating a more conducive learning environment.