Mysterious Lights Spotted in Houston Skies Likely Starlink Satellites

Several videos shared by viewers in the Houston area on Tuesday night showed a line of lights in the sky, sparking curiosity about their origin.

These mysterious lights were most likely the Starlink satellites launched by SpaceX from California the previous night. SpaceX’s Falcon 9 successfully launched 15 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

Starlink is a network of satellites developed by SpaceX with the aim of providing affordable internet access to remote areas. As of August 8, there are 4,575 Starlink satellites in orbit, according to astronomer Jonathan McDowell. Out of these, 4,544 are reported to be operational.

The Starlink satellites operate at a low-Earth orbit of approximately 341 miles, as stated by SpaceX. These satellites work together in a constellation to provide global internet coverage.

The videos shared by viewers in the Houston area captured the sighting of these Starlink satellites.

The presence of these lights in the sky can often create confusion or intrigue amongst observers. However, understanding their origin and purpose can help alleviate any concerns or mystery surrounding them.