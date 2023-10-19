Studying Preserved Trees to Understand Earthquake Risk in the Pacific Northwest

Researchers from the U.S. Geological Survey Earthquake Science Center and the University of Arizona are using preserved trees in the Pacific Northwest to gain insight into earthquake risk in the region. The team collected trees that were believed to have died during massive earthquakes along fault lines in the Puget Sound area. By analyzing the tree rings, they identified a carbon-14 spike from the years A.D. 774-75. By counting forward to the final ring on the trees, they determined that the trees died between 923 and 924. This suggests that both faults triggered earthquakes simultaneously, linking the two faults and indicating a higher earthquake risk in the area than previously thought.

This research provides valuable insights into the seismic activity in the Pacific Northwest and helps scientists better understand the region’s fault lines and earthquake risk. By studying the geologic record, researchers can gather information from past earthquakes and use it to make predictions about future events. Understanding earthquake risk is vital for developing effective emergency response plans and building resilient infrastructure.

Source: U.S. Geological Survey, University of Arizona

Rebuilding Tooth Enamel

Tooth enamel is the hardest substance produced by the body, but once it breaks down, there is currently no way to repair it. However, researchers at the University of Washington have made an exciting discovery that could revolutionize tooth repair. They have found a way to turn stem cells into ameloblasts, the cells responsible for producing tooth enamel. This stimulates the production of rudimentary enamel, which could potentially lead to the development of “living fillings” to patch up cavities with actual enamel.

In the future, these findings could also help in growing lab-grown teeth that can replace lost or severely damaged teeth. This would provide a more natural and long-lasting solution compared to traditional dental implants or dentures. The ability to regenerate tooth enamel would significantly improve dental health and quality of life for many people.

Source: University of Washington

Money to the People

A lack of money is a leading cause of homelessness. To explore the impact of monetary assistance on homelessness, researchers at the University of British Columbia conducted a study where they provided a one-time unconditional cash transfer of $7,500 Canadian dollars to 50 individuals experiencing homelessness. The study found that the recipients of the cash transfer spent more on essential needs like food, rent, and transportation. Additionally, over the course of a year, they spent fewer days in shelters and more days in stable housing.

This study highlights the potential benefits of providing direct cash assistance to individuals experiencing homelessness. By addressing the underlying issue of financial instability, it is possible to improve personal well-being and reduce the reliance on temporary shelters. Further research is needed to explore different approaches to addressing homelessness and to develop more effective strategies for providing meaningful support to those in need.

Source: University of British Columbia

Postal Speed and Voter Turnout

Voting by mail has become increasingly popular, especially in states like Oregon and Washington where it is easier for residents to vote. A researcher at Washington State University examined how the speed of the local postal service can affect voter turnout, particularly in states with more restrictive voting laws. The study found that an efficient local postal service increases the likelihood of individuals voting, especially in areas with stricter voting rules.

The results highlight the importance of an efficient mail delivery system in ensuring that ballots arrive on time and can be counted. As voting by mail becomes more widespread, it is crucial to address any barriers that could prevent individuals from participating in the democratic process. Efforts to improve postal service efficiency and streamline the voting process can help enhance voter turnout and ensure that everyone’s voice is heard.

Source: Washington State University

Pacific Northwest Weather Outlook

Researchers at Portland State University have used computer models and machine learning to predict future weather patterns in the Pacific Northwest under the current trajectory of global warming. Surprisingly, the researchers found that the larger atmospheric circulation patterns that influence local weather are not expected to shift significantly, especially in winter. This means that the weather patterns we experience in the region may not undergo significant changes despite the warming planet.

However, it is important to note that this research focuses on larger weather patterns, and localized impacts such as heatwaves, storms, and extreme weather events may still occur more frequently in the future due to climate change. Understanding the potential impacts of climate change on regional weather patterns is essential for developing strategies to mitigate its effects.

Source: Portland State University