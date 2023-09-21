NASA’s asteroid sample-return mission, the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft, is set to land on Sunday, bringing back the largest sample ever taken from an asteroid. The spacecraft will drop off a special capsule in the U.S. government’s Utah Test and Training Range. The capsule contains precious cargo that was collected from asteroid Bennu.

The OSIRIS-REx mission, which stands for Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, Security, Regolith Explorer, launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida, in September 2016. Since then, it has traveled over 6.2 billion kilometers, including a slingshot maneuver past Earth to gain additional speed.

During its mission, OSIRIS-REx visited the carbon-rich asteroid Bennu, which was first discovered in 1999. In October 2020, the spacecraft made a touch-and-go maneuver, collecting material from the surface of the asteroid. Scientists estimate that it gathered about 250 grams of material, surpassing the amount collected by previous deep space sample-return missions.

In this mission, Canada played a significant role. The Canadian Space Agency provided the OSIRIS-REx Laser Altimeter (OLA), which was used to scan and measure the surface of Bennu. The data collected by OLA helped mission planners determine the landing site on the asteroid. In exchange for this contribution, the Canadian Space Agency will receive four percent of the return sample, giving Canadian scientists direct access to an asteroid sample for the first time.

The landing of the sample capsule is expected to occur four hours after its release from the spacecraft, with NASA livestreaming the event. The capsule will enter the Earth’s atmosphere at a high speed, slowing down due to friction and deploying parachutes to land safely.

Overall, NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission is a significant step in studying and understanding asteroids, with Canada making a valuable contribution through the OLA instrument.

Sources:

– Article Title: NASA’s asteroid sample-return mission, due to land Sunday, used a Canadian altimeter. In return, we’re getting a piece of asteroid Bennu

– Source: National Post

– Date of publication: May 9, 2021