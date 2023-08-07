Gravitational Growth and Cosmic Expansion: Unveiling the El Gordo Galaxy Cluster

On cosmic scales, the battle between gravitation and cosmic expansion is ongoing. The Universe has evolved from a uniform state to the clustered Universe that we observe today. As the Universe expands, galaxies continue to clump together over time.

Simulations of structure formation in the Universe show that cosmic structure becomes richer and clumpier as we progress from earlier times to the present day. Filaments and clusters, which form at the intersection of filaments, primarily arise due to dark matter, while normal matter plays a minor role.

Gravitational growth and mergers eventually dominate, leading to the formation of galaxy clusters. The Coma Cluster of galaxies is an example of a massive cluster dominated by two giant elliptical galaxies, with over 1000 other spirals and ellipticals inside. The total mass of the cluster can be inferred by measuring the movement of these galaxies. Very massive clusters like Coma Cluster are common in the modern Universe but were rare in the early Universe.

Among the objects from the first half of cosmic history, the El Gordo galaxy cluster stands out. El Gordo is the largest, hottest, and X-ray brightest galaxy cluster ever discovered in the distant Universe. Through gravitational lensing, it has been determined that El Gordo possesses a mass of 2.1-to-3.0 × 10^15 solar masses.

The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has recently observed the El Gordo galaxy cluster, revealing unprecedented details. With its unique capabilities, JWST has uncovered many new deep, lensed galaxies that were previously invisible to other observatories. These observations have allowed for a better understanding of the cluster’s mass distribution and the effects of gravitational lensing.

The combination of Hubble and JWST images has unveiled arcs, streaks, and multiple images of background galaxies, all distorted by the massive gravitational pull of the El Gordo galaxy cluster. The superior measurements of background galaxy shapes provided by JWST have led to more accurate mass/lensing maps.

JWST’s observations of the El Gordo galaxy cluster have revealed several features never seen before, providing valuable insights into the formation and evolution of galaxy clusters in the early Universe.