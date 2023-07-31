Straight women experience fewer orgasms than men: The orgasm gap

When it comes to orgasms during sex, there is a noticeable gap between men and women. A 2017 study revealed that 95% of heterosexual men usually or always orgasm during sexual intimacy, while only 65% of heterosexual women do. However, this doesn’t necessarily mean that women who have sex with men struggle to orgasm in general, as separate research suggests that they are often able to orgasm during masturbation.

The orgasm gap can be attributed to various reasons. Sexual psychologist Laurie Mintz explains that our cultural ignorance plays a role in devaluing a woman’s most reliable route to orgasm, which is clitoral stimulation. Unlike men, women often require clitoral stimulation, either alone or coupled with penetration, to reach orgasm. Yet our society tends to overvalue penetrative sex and fail to acknowledge the significance of the clitoris.

In addition, inaccurate portrayals of female orgasm in pornography contribute to the problem. Many young individuals rely on pornographic depictions as their source of sexual education, which can lead to unrealistic expectations and disappointment. Furthermore, women’s discomfort in expressing their desires and asking for what they want also hinders their ability to orgasm. Societal stigmatization of sexually confident women creates a mind-body disconnect and prevents women from fully enjoying their sexual experiences.

To close the orgasm gap, it is crucial to change our cultural attitudes towards sexuality. Women need to feel empowered to communicate their needs in bed without shame or guilt. Normalizing discussions about pleasure for both partners and emphasizing the importance of clitoral stimulation can help bridge the gap. Open and honest communication before, during, and after sex ensures that everyone involved is enjoying the experience. By challenging patriarchal norms and addressing issues of sexism and inequality, we can work towards a more equitable and satisfying sexual landscape.