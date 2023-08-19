What is the Hottest Place in the Universe?

The sun is not the hottest place in the universe. Supermassive black holes that are accreting gas are some of the hottest regions. These black holes, which have relativistic jets, can reach high temperatures.

The hottest place in the universe currently known is the quasar 3C273, located around a supermassive black hole about 2.4 billion light-years away. Its core temperature is estimated to be around 10 trillion Kelvin. However, there is still uncertainty regarding this estimation.

Supermassive black holes can be found at the center of galaxies, including Sagittarius A* in our Milky Way. Their gravitational pull is so strong that nothing, not even light, can escape their grasp. But the surrounding gas in the form of an accretion disk can reach temperatures of trillions of degrees Celsius due to the friction produced by high-speed collisions.

The intense magnetic field of the black hole can whip some of the nearby matter into relativistic jets that can shoot out into space for millions of light-years. This further increases the temperature in these regions.

However, the answer to the hottest place in the universe may also depend on cataclysmic events. When two large celestial bodies collide, such as neutron stars or a black hole colliding with a neutron star, the resulting explosion can produce extremely high temperatures.

Studying the temperatures of distant celestial objects is challenging, so scientists rely on measuring the energy emitted from supermassive black holes to estimate temperature. Future X-ray observatories like the XRISM mission will help scientists accurately measure high-temperature gases in space.

Overall, our current understanding of the hottest places in the universe is limited but continually evolving with the development of new tools and technologies.