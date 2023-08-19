New Approach to Defining Human Embryos

A team of researchers is proposing a redefinition of the human embryo to include “embryo models” that can recreate certain features of early embryo development. These models, made from human stem cells, have raised ethical dilemmas since they do not fit within current definitions of embryos. If these models gain the potential to develop into a fetus, the researchers argue that they should be included in the definition of embryos.

Embryo models are clusters of embryonic stem cells that differentiate and organize themselves similar to the development of an early embryo. These models can also be made from induced pluripotent cells. Additionally, they include cells that form supporting tissues in the uterus, such as extra-embryonic cells that create a yolk sac and trophoblast stem cells that produce the placenta. Currently, embryo models are used for studying embryo development without the ethical and legal constraints placed on real embryos.

The International Society for Stem Cell Research (ISSCR) recommends that no human embryo should be cultured outside the body beyond 14 days after fertilization. This limit means that research on later stages of development must rely on animal models, which may not accurately represent human development. Researchers have made advancements with mouse and human embryo models cultured to an equivalent stage of 8.5 and 13-14 days after fertilization, respectively.

The researchers argue that scientific advances are closing the biological, ethical, and legal gaps between embryo models and real embryos. They propose that embryo models that can develop into at least the fetal stage should be included in the definition of human embryos. However, some scientists caution that the field is still in its early stages, and formalizing these distinctions may be premature. The proposal will be critical in the upcoming review of embryo-research regulations by the Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority in the UK.