The Glowing Supermoon of August

The start of August will feature a glowing supermoon, which is set to appear on Tuesday evening and continue into Wednesday. This will be the second-largest moon of the year so far. Unlike other astronomical events, this spectacle can be viewed by everyone, regardless of their location.

A supermoon is a phenomenon that occurs when the moon is at its closest point to Earth during its orbit. This proximity causes the moon to appear up to 14 percent larger and 30 percent brighter than a regular full moon. While there is no official definition for a supermoon, it is generally agreed that there are four supermoons each year, occurring about 29½ days apart.

The August full moon is traditionally known as the sturgeon moon in North America. This is because it marks the beginning of the spawning season for the continent’s largest freshwater fish, the sturgeon. The name originates from Indigenous tribes around the Great Lakes, who used it as a signal for the best time to fish for sturgeon.

The supermoon will reach its fullest point at 2:32 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday. However, the best time to observe it is during moonrise. In the United States, the moonrise will occur between 8:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. local time, depending on the region. This is when viewers will have the opportunity to see the moon’s craters and dark volcanic areas with the naked eye.

For those who miss this supermoon, there is another opportunity to witness a similar event at the end of the month. On August 31, a super blue moon will appear in the sky. Contrary to its name, the moon will not actually appear blue, but rather refers to the occurrence of two supermoons in a single month. This is a rare event that won’t happen again until 2037.

So, mark your calendars and don’t miss these spectacular celestial displays.