CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Science

NASA’s Protocols for Dealing with an Astronaut Death in Space

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 19, 2023
NASA’s Protocols for Dealing with an Astronaut Death in Space

Researchers worldwide have delved into the possible procedures that NASA might follow in the event of an astronaut’s death in space. While NASA itself does not have set protocols for such circumstances, scientists have proposed a number of potential scenarios.

In the event of an astronaut’s demise during a spacewalk, one potential course of action is for their fellow crew members to carefully bring the deceased astronaut back into the spacecraft. Once inside, they would secure the body and attempt to preserve any forensic evidence that could help determine the cause of death.

Another proposed scenario involves using the spacecraft’s return vehicle as a makeshift morgue. This would allow the body to be properly stored until the return to Earth. NASA might also consider using a separate module as a temporary funeral parlor, providing a dignified space to honor the deceased astronaut before their final journey home.

In terms of the emotional wellbeing of the remaining crew members, NASA could arrange for counseling services both during the mission and after the return to Earth. This would help them process the loss and cope with the unique challenges of grieving while in space.

NASA does have contingency plans for medical emergencies in space, and these protocols may serve as a foundation for dealing with a more tragic situation like an astronaut’s death. The space agency is constantly reviewing and updating its procedures, taking into account the recommendations and findings of researchers and experts worldwide.

While these proposed scenarios are based on scientific speculation, they highlight the importance of considering the various challenges that might arise in the exploration of space. By anticipating these scenarios and planning accordingly, NASA and other space agencies can better prepare for any eventuality and ensure the safety and well-being of their astronauts.

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

Science

The Smith Engage: A Mountain Bike Helmet with Safety and Comfort

Aug 19, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

Neptune’s Cloud Cover Linked to Solar Cycle

Aug 19, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

Colossal Labs and Biosciences Shares Mammoth Fossils with School Districts

Aug 19, 2023 Mampho Brescia

You missed

Technology

Apple’s Wi-Fi Assist Can Drain Battery Life and Consume Data

Aug 19, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
AI

AI and Data Storage: Meeting Sustainability Goals

Aug 19, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
News

The Xbox 360 Marketplace to Close in July 2024

Aug 19, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
AI

Harness the Power of AI with SheetGPT for Efficient Google Sheets Tasks

Aug 19, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments