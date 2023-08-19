NASA’s Protocols for Dealing with an Astronaut Death in Space

Researchers worldwide have delved into the possible procedures that NASA might follow in the event of an astronaut’s death in space. While NASA itself does not have set protocols for such circumstances, scientists have proposed a number of potential scenarios.

In the event of an astronaut’s demise during a spacewalk, one potential course of action is for their fellow crew members to carefully bring the deceased astronaut back into the spacecraft. Once inside, they would secure the body and attempt to preserve any forensic evidence that could help determine the cause of death.

Another proposed scenario involves using the spacecraft’s return vehicle as a makeshift morgue. This would allow the body to be properly stored until the return to Earth. NASA might also consider using a separate module as a temporary funeral parlor, providing a dignified space to honor the deceased astronaut before their final journey home.

In terms of the emotional wellbeing of the remaining crew members, NASA could arrange for counseling services both during the mission and after the return to Earth. This would help them process the loss and cope with the unique challenges of grieving while in space.

NASA does have contingency plans for medical emergencies in space, and these protocols may serve as a foundation for dealing with a more tragic situation like an astronaut’s death. The space agency is constantly reviewing and updating its procedures, taking into account the recommendations and findings of researchers and experts worldwide.

While these proposed scenarios are based on scientific speculation, they highlight the importance of considering the various challenges that might arise in the exploration of space. By anticipating these scenarios and planning accordingly, NASA and other space agencies can better prepare for any eventuality and ensure the safety and well-being of their astronauts.