The Fate of Astronauts Who Die in Space

Sending humans into space is an exceptionally challenging and dangerous endeavor. Over the past six decades, a total of 20 individuals have lost their lives during human space exploration missions. NASA plans to send a crew to the Moon by 2025 and astronauts to Mars within the next ten years, further intensifying the risks involved.

Commercial spaceflight is also becoming more commonplace, meaning the probability of fatalities during space travel may increase. This raises an important but somber question: if someone dies in space, what happens to their body?

In the event of a death on a low-Earth-orbit mission, such as the International Space Station, the crew could return the body to Earth in a matter of hours using a capsule. Protocols for this scenario are already in place at NASA. However, if someone were to die on the Moon, the crew could bring the body back to Earth within a few days.

In the more complex situation of an astronaut dying during the 300 million-mile journey to Mars, returning to Earth may not be feasible. In this case, it is likely that the body would remain on the spacecraft until the end of the mission, when it could be transported back to Earth along with the crew. The body would likely be preserved in a separate chamber or specialized body bag, taking advantage of the steady temperature and humidity inside the space vehicle.

It is important to note that these scenarios only apply to deaths within pressurized environments such as space stations or spacecraft. If an astronaut were to venture outside without a spacesuit, the lack of pressure and exposure to the vacuum of space would cause instant death, making breathing impossible and leading to the boiling of blood and other fluids.

Burial on celestial bodies like the Moon or Mars is not a viable option. Cremation requires excessive energy and burial poses the risk of contaminating the surface with bacteria and other organisms from the body. Instead, the body would most likely be stored in a specialized body bag until it could be returned to Earth.

While the fate of the body is a significant concern, it is equally important to consider the emotional impact on the remaining crew and the families back on Earth. Planning and protocols will be necessary to address these aspects as humanity ventures further into space, aiming to colonize other worlds.