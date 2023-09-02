New Study Suggests Active Galactic Nuclei Are Less Common Than Previously Thought

A recent research study conducted using the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has revealed that active galactic nuclei (AGN), which are supermassive black holes that grow rapidly, are actually rarer than previously believed. This discovery provides new insights into the structure of our universe and the challenges involved in identifying these nuclei.

The study, led by Allison Kirkpatrick, an assistant professor of physics and astronomy at the University of Kansas, focused on a region of the cosmos known as the Extended Groth Strip. Previous examinations of this area had relied on less powerful space telescopes, but the JWST’s Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI) provided a more detailed view.

The researchers expected the higher-resolution survey to reveal a greater number of AGN compared to a previous survey conducted with the Spitzer Space Telescope. However, they were surprised to find that even with the enhanced sensitivity of the MIRI, very few additional AGN were discovered.

One significant revelation from the study is the scarcity of rapidly growing supermassive black holes. This challenges current understanding and prompts questions about the growth rate and impact of these black holes on their host galaxies. Kirkpatrick suggests that these black holes may be growing at a slower pace than previously believed and may not have significant effects on their host galaxies. This finding provides a new perspective on black hole growth, as previous studies have mostly focused on the most massive black holes in the largest galaxies.

This research sheds light on faint galaxies and their properties, as well as the challenges involved in identifying AGN. It suggests that our universe may be more stable than previously thought and raises intriguing questions about the nature of black hole growth and its impact on galaxies.

Sources:

– James Webb Space Telescope: The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST or Webb) is an orbiting infrared observatory that will complement and extend the discoveries of the Hubble Space Telescope.

– Astrophysical Journal: The Astrophysical Journal (ApJ) is a peer-reviewed scientific journal that publishes original research on all aspects of astronomy and astrophysics.