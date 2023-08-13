Macle Twin Diamond Discovered in Arctic Canada

An international team of scientists, led by the University of Southampton, has made a groundbreaking discovery regarding the formation and eruption of diamonds. They found that the breakup of tectonic plates is the main driving force behind the generation and eruption of diamond-rich magmas from deep inside the Earth. This finding has the potential to greatly impact the diamond exploration industry by guiding efforts to locations where diamonds are most likely to be found.

Diamonds, which are formed under high pressure at great depths, are typically found in a type of volcanic rock called kimberlite. Kimberlites are found in the oldest, thickest, and strongest parts of continents, such as South Africa. However, how and why diamonds reach the Earth’s surface has remained a mystery until now.

The researchers examined the effects of global tectonic forces on volcanic eruptions over the past billion years. They discovered that most kimberlite volcanoes erupted 20 to 30 million years after the tectonic breakup of Earth’s continents. Using statistical analysis and machine learning, they found that kimberlite eruptions tend to migrate gradually from the continental edges to the interiors over time.

The team theorized that this pattern is driven by the disruption of the Earth’s mantle through the rifting or stretching of the crust. This disruption causes a domino effect, in which a small patch of the continental root sinks into the mantle, triggering similar flow patterns beneath the nearby continent. These flowing processes remove a significant amount of rock from the base of the continental plate, ultimately leading to the formation of kimberlite magma and the eruption of diamonds.

This research has the potential to help identify the locations and timings of past volcanic eruptions tied to this process, which could lead to the discovery of new diamond deposits in the future. It also provides valuable insights into how processes deep within the Earth control those on the surface, potentially impacting Earth’s environment and climate.

The findings of this study have been published in the journal Nature.