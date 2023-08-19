The Healing Power of Trees: A Complementary Relationship

According to Daaji, our connection with plants goes beyond mere visual appeal and can profoundly impact our well-being. He highlights the importance of tapping into the symbiotic relationship we share with trees and flowers.

Daaji explains that when we are in the presence of nature, our inner being resonates with it, bringing a sense of peace. This resonance is particularly powerful during meditation, as it can help calm us down and promote tranquility.

Trees, just like they absorb carbon dioxide and provide oxygen, also have an energetic connection with us. Daaji suggests that trees have the ability to take in the negative energy we carry and transform it into positive energy. This exchange of energy is beneficial to both parties involved.

He further suggests that sleeping under a tree can help alleviate irritability, stress, and anger. Even if you need a tent for comfort, the proximity to the tree is still beneficial. However, for maximum effect, Daaji advises sleeping directly on the ground under the tree.

If sleeping under a tree seems too far-fetched, Daaji recommends sitting under a tree and meditating. He notes that it is essential to choose a tree whose trunk is no wider than your back. Trees possess potent energy, and sitting under one that is too large for your energy capacity may be overwhelming.

Daaji emphasizes the importance of seeking the tree’s assistance before beginning and expressing gratitude when you’re finished. The trees, in their complementary nature, absorb what we do not need and provide us with their best.

Incorporating trees into our lives can enhance our overall well-being. Whether through meditation or sleeping, their energetic exchange can bring peace, calmness, and positive energy into our lives. So, the next time you seek a moment of tranquility, consider spending time under the loving embrace of a tree.