Study Reveals Humpback Whale Populations Not as Devastated by Whaling as Previously Thought

A recent study has challenged the belief that whaling had a devastating impact on humpback whale populations. While it has long been estimated that there are currently around 12,000 humpback whales in the North Atlantic, compared to more than 150,000 three centuries ago, new data suggests that the pre-whaling population was actually much smaller, at just over 20,000.

The study, published in the journal Science, used genetic analysis to determine the mutation rate of humpback whales. By examining the frequency of genetic mutations in living whales and tracing this back through generations, the researchers were able to gain insight into the historical population levels.

Contrary to previous estimates, the study found that the rate of genetic mutation in humpback whales is much higher than previously thought. The researchers analyzed DNA from skin samples taken over a period of 30 years and studied 212 family groups. They discovered that the genes of whales mutate approximately 30 times between generations, a frequency similar to that of humans and apes.

Lead author of the study, Professor Per Palsbøll, stated, “Our new mutation rates suggested that some 20,000 humpback whales lived in the North Atlantic before commercial whaling, in contrast to the previous estimate of 150,000”. This finding has significant implications for evolutionary and conservation research.

Furthermore, the study also reveals new insights into the low prevalence of cancer in whales. Previously, it was believed that the slow mutation rate in whales contributed to their resistance to cancer. However, this study disproves that notion, leading researchers to search for other explanations. The presence of a specific anti-cancer gene, p53, may hold the key to understanding the low cancer rates in whales.

Humpback whales are the largest animals on Earth and are known for their impressive migrations and filter-feeding habits. Once near extinction due to hunting for oil, meat, and baleen, their numbers have since recovered following an international ban on whaling. While humpback hunting is still allowed in a few locations, such as Greenland, this research highlights the importance of protecting and conserving these magnificent creatures.

