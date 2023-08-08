Whale-like Filter Feeding Discovered in Prehistoric Marine Reptile

A newly discovered fossil from China suggests that a group of reptiles had developed whale-like filter feeding capabilities as early as 250 million years ago. This research was conducted by a team from China and the UK.

The fossil, belonging to an early marine reptile called Hupehsuchus, provides evidence of soft structures in its skull that allowed it to consume large amounts of water containing shrimp-like prey. It also had baleen whale-like structures to filter its food as it swam forward.

Surprisingly, the skulls of Hupehsuchus exhibited grooves and notches along the edges of its jaws, similar to baleen whales. These grooves are typically found in baleen whales, which have keratin strips instead of teeth.

Zichen Fang, the lead researcher from the Wuhan Center of China Geological Survey, expressed amazement at these adaptations observed in such an early marine reptile. He explained that the hupehsuchians were a unique group closely related to ichthyosaurs but their way of life was not fully understood until now.

These reptiles existed during the Early Triassic period, approximately 248 million years ago. They were part of a rapid re-population of the oceans following the massive end-Permian mass extinction that wiped out much of life. The appearance of these large marine reptiles had a significant impact on marine ecosystems during that time.

The research team discovered two new hupehsuchian skulls that provided more comprehensive details. These skulls showed that the long snout of Hupehsuchus was made up of unfused straplike bones with spaces between them. This unique construction allowed for the development of a large expandable throat pouch that could engulf small prey as it swam forward.

Furthermore, the absence of teeth in Hupehsuchus and the presence of grooves and notches along its jaws suggest that it had independently evolved some form of baleen, similar to modern baleen whales.

The findings of this research were published in the journal Ecology and Evolution. The discovery sheds new light on the ancient evolution of filter feeding in marine reptiles and further enhances our understanding of prehistoric ecosystems.