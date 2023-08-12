An Experiment with Unintended Consequences

For the past few decades, an experiment has been ongoing that could potentially save us from the disastrous effects of climate change. This experiment came about unintentionally and has only recently been discovered. In 2020, the United Nations International Maritime Organization (IMO) imposed a regulation to reduce sulfur pollution emitted by ships. This led to a decrease in ship tracks, the clouds formed from ship exhaust, which have had a surprising impact on the planet.

The sulfur dioxide emitted by ships not only worsened air quality but also brightened and cooled low-lying ocean clouds, reflecting sunlight away from the Earth. However, with the decrease in ship tracks, these clouds lost their brightness, leading to a 50 percent increase in sunlight hitting the ocean surface and causing warming temperatures.

These findings, along with other studies on the loss of high-sulfur ship tracks, have raised interest in geoengineering as a potential solution to combat climate change. Geoengineering refers to technologies that can artificially alter the Earth’s climate. While controversial and potentially dangerous, proponents argue that it may be one of the few options we have to mitigate the worst impacts of climate change.

Blocking the sun to cool down the planet, a concept that resembles science fiction, is gaining favor. The White House has allocated funding for a five-year research plan on geoengineering in response to a Congressional mandate. The most common form of geoengineering involves solar radiation management, which aims to reflect sunlight away from the Earth.

Researchers are exploring the possibility of replicating the cooling effects of ship tracks through artificial marine cloud brightening systems. These systems would use nozzles to spray seawater aerosols into the atmosphere, mimicking the ship tracks’ effects without harmful emissions. Implementing such systems could rapidly cool down our oceans.

However, there are risks associated with these measures. They could inadvertently cause massive rainfall in unprepared ecosystems or result in a scenario similar to a “Little Ice Age,” causing worldwide food shortages. Furthermore, it is uncertain whether these methods would be effective or have unintended consequences.

While the evidence suggests the potential of solar geoengineering, it falls short of providing conclusive proof of its efficacy. More research and investment into geoengineering efforts are needed to determine its viability as a solution to our climate challenges.