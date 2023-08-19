The West Indian Ocean Coelacanth: A Living Fossil

The West Indian Ocean coelacanth, also known as the African coelacanth or ‘gombessa’ in the Comoros Islands, is an incredible fish that has defied extinction. It was believed to have gone extinct over 65 million years ago, until it was accidentally discovered off the coast of South Africa in 1938. This astonishing find made the West Indian Ocean coelacanth a Lazarus species.

Coelacanths first appeared over 400 million years ago, but their fossil record mysteriously disappeared around the same time as the dinosaurs vanished. These ancient bony fish spend their days hiding in caves and come out at night to feed. They can reach lengths of up to 6.5 feet (2 meters) and weigh up to 198 pounds (90 kilograms).

The lifespan of coelacanths has long been a subject of debate. Initial studies suggested a maximum lifespan of 20 years, but this conflicted with their slow metabolism and low oxygen absorption, which are traits usually associated with longevity. However, recent research using advanced aging techniques revealed that these creatures can live up to 100 years. By counting calcified structures on their scales, similar to counting growth rings on a tree, scientists determined their extended lifespan.

Coelacanths also have a slow reproductive cycle. Males reach sexual maturity around the age of 40, while females do so around the age of 58. They hold the record for the longest known gestation period among vertebrates, with pregnancies lasting an astonishing five years.

Apart from their remarkable longevity, coelacanths have other unique abilities. Their specialized skeleton allows them to hunt while doing a headstand, with most of their bone mass concentrated in their head and tail. In 1997, another species of coelacanth was discovered in Indonesia, known as L. menadoensis or ‘raja laut’ (‘king of the sea’).

The West Indian Ocean coelacanth truly embodies the concept of a living fossil, providing scientists with invaluable insights into the ancient history of marine life. Its rediscovery has opened new avenues for research and highlights the remarkable resilience and adaptability of these fascinating creatures.