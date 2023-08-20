CityLife

West Indian Ocean Coelacanth: A Fascinating Ancient Fish

Aug 20, 2023
The West Indian Ocean coelacanth, also known as the African coelacanth or ‘gombessa’ in the Comoros Islands, resides off the east coast of Africa. This remarkable creature consumes a variety of fish and cephalopods such as squid and cuttlefish.

What makes the West Indian Ocean coelacanth truly awe-inspiring is its history. Scientists previously believed that all coelacanths had become extinct over 65 million years ago. However, in 1938, a chance discovery off the coast of South Africa revealed that the species was still alive. This unexpected finding classified the coelacanth as a “Lazarus species.”

These ancient bony fish prefer to hide within caves during the day and emerge at night to feed. They can grow up to 6.5 feet (2 meters) in length and weigh up to 198 pounds (90 kilograms). Additionally, these primitive fish have an impressively long lifespan.

Initially, studies suggested that coelacanths had a maximum lifespan of 20 years. However, recent research conducted in 2021 using advanced aging techniques revealed that they could live up to 100 years. By counting calcified structures on their scales, similar to counting growth rings on a tree, scientists were able to estimate their age.

Moreover, coelacanths exhibit slow sexual maturity, with males reaching breeding age at 40 years old and females at 58 years old. They also possess the longest gestation period of any known vertebrate, with pregnancies lasting five years.

In addition to their longevity and unique reproductive traits, coelacanths possess a fascinating ability to hunt while performing a headstand. This is made possible by their specialized skeleton, which concentrates most of their bone mass in their head and tail.

In 1997, another coelacanth species, known as L. menadoensis or ‘raja laut’ (‘king of the sea’) in Indonesia, was discovered, almost 60 years after the rediscovery of the West Indian Ocean coelacanth.

The existence of the West Indian Ocean coelacanth challenges our understanding of extinction and highlights the significance of these enigmatic creatures from a bygone era.

