Falcon 9 Rocket Launches 13 Satellites for U.S. Military Constellation

A Falcon 9 rocket successfully launched 13 demonstration satellites for a planned U.S. military mega-constellation from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on Saturday. This launch marked the 61st orbital launch of the year for SpaceX.

The Falcon 9 lifted off from Space Launch Complex 4E and entered a news blackout, as is typical for national security missions, about two and half minutes into flight. This mission was the third launch attempt in as many days, with previous attempts being scrubbed due to an engine issue and a balky valve in a ground system.

The first stage booster, which had made its 13th flight, performed a boost-back burn to return to Vandenberg for a successful touchdown at Landing Zone 4, located a little over a quarter mile from the launch pad.

This mission was the second of three planned “Tranche 0” missions for the Space Development Agency (SDA). The SDA is an organization established by the Pentagon to fast-track new space technologies. The goal of these missions is to demonstrate a concept for a missile tracking and data relay network called the Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture. The Falcon 9 carried 11 data-relay satellites and two missile-tracking satellites.

After deployment, the satellites will undergo checkout and be maneuvered into an operational orbit about 620 miles high. This launch follows a previous launch in April, which deployed the first ten satellites for the constellation. Four more satellites are scheduled for launch later this year.

SDA Director Derek Tournear expressed satisfaction with the initial operation of the satellites launched in April and emphasized that their performance in orbit is what truly matters. He highlighted their ability to provide tactical data links, beyond line of sight targeting, and missile warning and tracking capabilities for advanced missiles.

With this launch, SpaceX has matched its total number of launches from 2022. Elon Musk, founder of SpaceX, expressed confidence in exceeding last year’s flight count, aiming for 10 Falcon flights in a month by the end of this year and 12 per month in the following year.

(Source: SpaceX, Space Development Agency)