New Study Suggests “Wobble” of Jets in Active Galaxies Could Be Caused by Second Black Hole

Jets emitted from supermassive black holes at the cores of active galaxies may experience a “wobble” caused by the presence of a second orbiting supermassive black hole, according to a recent study. These findings could assist astronomers in the search for supermassive black hole binaries, which are extremely difficult to detect.

Active galactic nuclei (AGNs) are powered by supermassive black holes that are actively feeding, and they can be so bright that they outshine every star in their host galaxies combined. When the jets from AGNs are directed towards Earth, they are referred to as “blazars.”

Observations have shown that the jets from blazars are not perfectly straight, but rather have a tendency to curve and snake. Additionally, AGNs often undergo periods of brightening. These phenomena have previously been explained by large amounts of material from the accretion disk around the black hole being ejected or consumed.

The new study proposes a different explanation, suggesting that the bending of the jets and the brightening of AGNs could be caused by a “wobble” or precession in the jet itself. This wobble could be influenced by the presence of a second black hole within the blazar galaxy or by a warp in the accretion disk around a single black hole.

The team of researchers applied their model to 12 bright AGNs and found that jet curvature and AGN brightening could be attributed to the presence of a second black hole causing a wobble in the jet. They also detected signs of precession in radio light emitted by the jets, further supporting their model.

While other factors such as shock waves, instabilities, or magnetic fields may still play a role in the curvature of the jets, the researchers argue that the presence of a wobble is necessary for the curves to be as pronounced and the brightness to increase.

The study’s findings could provide astronomers with a better way to identify supermassive black hole binaries within galaxies, an elusive discovery that is anticipated by both the black hole and gravitational wave communities.

Source:

– The Astrophysical Journal