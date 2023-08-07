Weekly Space Recap: August 6, 2023

Here are some of the notable developments from the past week in the world of space exploration.
– Falcon Heavy successfully launched a 9,200-kg communications satellite to geostationary transfer orbit. The two side boosters landed back at LZ 1 & 2 for use in a future mission.
– Antares successfully launched the S.S. Laurel Clark Cygnus resupply spacecraft to the International Space Station.
– Rocket Lab faced issues with their “We Love the Nightlife” mission, with two aborted launch attempts.
– Falcon 9 launched the Intelsat Galaxy-37/Horizons-4 satellite into Geostationary Transfer orbit, marking the 52nd SpaceX launch of the year.
– NASA awarded Axiom a mission to visit the International Space Station in August 2024.
– The launch of Crew 7 has been delayed to August 25th to allow for the transition from Falcon Heavy to Falcon 9 with a Dragon capsule.
– SpaceX performed a static fire test of Booster 9, with four engines shutting down early during the test.
Looking ahead, there will be a Starlink launch later this week.
That concludes the Weekly Space Recap.