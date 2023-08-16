Weekly Space Recap: August 7 – August 13

The second week of August 2023 saw some important updates in the space industry. Boeing’s Starliner capsule faced further delays as the company needed to conduct more testing on the spacecraft. This included verifying the parachute system and removing a flammable tape that was mistakenly used on the capsule.

Meanwhile, SpaceX made progress with its Starship program by launching 15 V2 mini Starlink satellites from California. The launch provided stunning views of the Orbital Sunset from the Falcon 9’s second stage during its journey to space.

Rocket Lab also shared positive results for the second quarter and provided updates for the future. They announced additional launch contracts and shared information about their new medium-lift rocket called Neutron, which will be a competitor to the Falcon 9.

In other news, the crew of Artemis II, the first crew to orbit the Moon in 50 years, had a look at their ride, the Orion capsule, at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. The capsule is currently undergoing testing and assembly, with the trip scheduled for November 2024.

Virgin Galactic successfully completed its first all-civilian flight, carrying three civilians to a height of 88.5 km. The passengers experienced a few minutes of weightlessness before returning to the ground.

Amazon, on the other hand, had to switch launch providers for its Kuiper prototypes. Originally planned to launch on the new United Launch Alliance Vulcan Centaur rocket, delays in that program forced Amazon to switch to the Atlas V.

To round off the week, SpaceX launched 22 more V2 mini Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral. This marked the company’s fourth launch in eight days.

Overall, the week brought a mix of both positive and negative news. It is crucial for Boeing to get its program on track, as having multiple providers for sending astronauts to the International Space Station is important.

Looking ahead, SpaceX has more Starlink launches planned for the coming week.