Get Ready to Witness the Spectacular Super Blue Moon

If you’re a sky enthusiast, mark your calendars for Wednesday night because you don’t want to miss the last super blue moon that will grace our skies for the next 14 years. This extraordinary lunar event is expected to captivate observers with its larger-than-usual size and unparalleled brilliance.

So, what exactly is a super blue moon? A full moon occurs when the Earth is situated between the moon and the sun. If the moon reaches its closest point to Earth, known as perigee, less than 10 hours after its orbit, it is classified as a “super” moon due to its increased apparent size and brightness. Additionally, when there are two full moons in a single month, the second full moon is deemed a “blue” moon. The last occurrence of a super blue moon took place in 2018, and we won’t witness it again until 2037.

According to In The Sky, the moonrise is expected to take place around 7:45 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Wednesday. It will reach its full moon phase, which is a 180-degree separation from the sun, at approximately 9:46 p.m., as reported by NASA. During this time, the moon will be at its largest and brightest, painting a breathtaking sight across the night sky.

As an added celestial bonus, Saturn will also make an appearance in the southeastern sky, positioned approximately 5 degrees away from the moon. While Saturn can be spotted with the naked eye, using binoculars or a telescope will enhance the ability to discern some of the planet’s unique features.

For those interested in capturing the mesmerizing moon through photographs, it can be a challenging endeavor, particularly when relying on a smartphone camera. Smartphones tend to set exposure based on the entirety of the sky, making it difficult to accurately capture the moon’s radiance. To aid in this process, check out the helpful tips provided in this video by David Petkiewicz of cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer.

Of course, there is always an unpredictable obstacle in the form of weather. Will Greater Cleveland be fortunate enough to have clear skies, or will clouds obstruct the view, leaving us patiently waiting for the next opportunity to witness such an extraordinary lunar event?

